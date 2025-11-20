Southern Utah visits Cal Poly following McManus’ 22-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-1) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-3) San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-1) at Cal Poly Mustangs (1-3)

San Luis Obispo, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts Southern Utah after Vanessa McManus scored 22 points in Cal Poly’s 78-67 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Cal Poly finished 14-18 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mustangs averaged 57.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.2 last season.

The Thunderbirds are 1-1 on the road. Southern Utah ranks fourth in the WAC with 15.8 assists per game led by Sierra Chambers averaging 3.8.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.