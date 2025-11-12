Southern Utah defeats Bethesda (CA) 118-60

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jalen Lee scored 19 points as Southern Utah beat Bethesda (CA) 118-60 on Tuesday. Lee…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jalen Lee scored 19 points as Southern Utah beat Bethesda (CA) 118-60 on Tuesday.

Lee added five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (1-2). Dylan Jones scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Tanner Hayhurst added 13 points.

Miles Sulka finished with 22 points and three steals for the Flames.

