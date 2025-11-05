Southern takes on Marquette following Jacobs’ 22-point showing

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -24.5; over/under…

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -24.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Marquette after Michael Jacobs scored 22 points in Southern’s 109-77 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Marquette finished 23-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 13.7 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Southern finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 9-10 on the road. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shot 42.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

