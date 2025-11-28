Southern plays Northwestern State following Jacobs’ 24-point performance

Southern Jaguars (2-4) at Northwestern State Demons (1-5) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Northwestern State…

Southern Jaguars (2-4) at Northwestern State Demons (1-5)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Northwestern State after Michael Jacobs scored 24 points in Southern’s 80-66 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Demons have gone 1-0 at home. Northwestern State is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaguars are 0-4 on the road. Southern leads the SWAC with 17.8 assists. Cam Amboree leads the Jaguars with 4.8.

Northwestern State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Southern allows. Southern averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Northwestern State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Omar Adegbola is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.2 points.

Jacobs is averaging 22.3 points and 2.3 steals for the Jaguars. Damariee Jones is averaging 10.8 points.

