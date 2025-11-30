Southern Miss visits Skinner and SMU

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (6-2) at SMU Mustangs (2-5) Dallas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Southern Miss…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (6-2) at SMU Mustangs (2-5)

Dallas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Southern Miss after Tyi Skinner scored 27 points in SMU’s 84-61 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Mustangs are 1-2 on their home court. SMU is sixth in the ACC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Miriam Ibezim averaging 3.7.

The Lady Eagles have gone 1-0 away from home. Southern Miss is second in the Sun Belt scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

SMU’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game SMU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skinner is shooting 35.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Mustangs. Kyla Deck is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Carly Keats is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Eagles, while averaging 14.1 points. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

