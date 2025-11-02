Southern Miss tips off season at home against Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss starts the…

Northern Illinois Huskies at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss starts the season at home against Northern Illinois.

Southern Miss finished 10-21 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Golden Eagles shot 40.8% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Northern Illinois went 6-12 in MAC action and 6-9 on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 7.5 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

