Southern Miss tips off season at home against Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss begins the season at home against Northern Illinois.

Southern Miss finished 10-21 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Golden Eagles averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

Northern Illinois finished 6-9 on the road and 13-17 overall last season. The Huskies averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 25.8 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 7.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

