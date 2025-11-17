Southern Miss takes on SE Louisiana, aims for 5th straight victory

SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (4-0) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (4-0)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Lady Eagles take on SE Louisiana.

Southern Miss went 10-21 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Lady Eagles averaged 7.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 16.8 turnovers per game last season.

SE Louisiana went 26-6 overall with an 11-4 record on the road a season ago. The Lions gave up 53.0 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

