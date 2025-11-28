Southern Miss takes on No. 25 NC State

NC State Lady Wolfpack (4-3) vs. Southern Miss Lady Eagles (6-1) Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (4-3) vs. Southern Miss Lady Eagles (6-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 NC State and Southern Miss square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Lady Eagles have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Southern Miss is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lady Wolfpack have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. NC State has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Southern Miss makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). NC State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Keats is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lady Eagles. Jakayla Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.4%.

Zamareya Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Wolfpack, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

