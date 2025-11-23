Southern Miss squares off against UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-1) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-3) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks…

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-1) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-3)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -0.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Southern Miss square off in Pensacola, Florida.

The Golden Eagles have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Southern Miss is third in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 2.3.

The Skyhawks have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC shooting 36.7% from 3-point range.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylik Weeks is scoring 19.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Isaac Tavares is averaging 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 53.5%.

Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 19.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

