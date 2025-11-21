Southern Miss puts home win streak on the line against Nicholls

Nicholls Colonels (3-2) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (5-0) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will…

Nicholls Colonels (3-2) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (5-0)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Lady Eagles take on Nicholls.

The Lady Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Southern Miss averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Colonels have gone 1-2 away from home. Nicholls is eighth in the Southland with 11.6 assists per game led by Anyra Wilson averaging 3.2.

Southern Miss makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Nicholls has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Nicholls averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Keats is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lady Eagles. Meloney Thames is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jesslynn Jalomo is averaging 11.8 points for the Colonels. Sh’Diamond McKnight is averaging 11.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

