Southern Miss plays South Carolina for non-conference showdown

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -18.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces Southern Miss in non-conference action.

South Carolina went 10-8 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Gamecocks allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shoot 45.4% from the field last season.

Southern Miss finished 11-22 overall with a 1-13 record on the road last season. The Golden Eagles shot 43.1% from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

