Southern Indiana visits Valparaiso after Chaney’s 23-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on Southern Indiana after Rakim Chaney scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 90-75 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Beacons have gone 3-0 in home games. Valparaiso ranks eighth in the MVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Chaney averaging 3.6.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Southern Indiana ranks fifth in the OVC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ola Ajiboye averaging 2.3.

Valparaiso is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaney is shooting 59.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Beacons. Mark Brown Jr. is averaging 3.6 points.

Ismail Habib is averaging 18.3 points for the Screaming Eagles. Kaden Brown is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

