Southern Indiana visits South Dakota after Ihnen’s 20-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (1-2)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces Southern Indiana after Porter Ihnen scored 20 points in South Dakota’s 121-65 victory over the Ozark Christian Ambassadors.

South Dakota finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Coyotes gave up 83.7 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

Southern Indiana finished 10-20 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Screaming Eagles allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.

