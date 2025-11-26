Southern Indiana visits Chaney and Valparaiso

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-1) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -9.5;…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -9.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays Southern Indiana after Rakim Chaney scored 23 points in Valparaiso’s 90-75 victory against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Beacons are 3-0 on their home court. Valparaiso is seventh in the MVC in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Shon Tupuola paces the Beacons with 6.8 boards.

The Screaming Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Southern Indiana is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Valparaiso is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaney averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 53.6% from beyond the arc. Tupuola is shooting 64.5% and averaging 10.8 points.

Ismail Habib is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Kaden Brown is averaging 11.0 points and 2.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.