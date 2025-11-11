Southern Indiana takes on Saint Louis after Saunders’ 23-point performance

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-2) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-2)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana visits Saint Louis after Ali Saunders scored 23 points in Southern Indiana’s 79-77 loss to the Murray State Racers.

Saint Louis went 15-19 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Billikens averaged 66.1 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field and 25.5% from deep last season.

Southern Indiana went 5-9 on the road and 23-13 overall last season. The Screaming Eagles shot 44.1% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

