Southern Indiana hosts VMI following Tatum’s 23-point showing

VMI Keydets (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Keydets -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Southern Indiana after Mario Tatum Jr. scored 23 points in VMI’s 122-58 victory against the JWU Charlotte Wildcats.

Southern Indiana finished 10-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Screaming Eagles averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

VMI went 15-19 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Keydets averaged 73.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

