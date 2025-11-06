Southern Indiana hosts VMI after Tatum’s 23-point game

VMI Keydets (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Southern…

VMI Keydets (1-0) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Southern Indiana after Mario Tatum Jr. scored 23 points in VMI’s 122-58 victory over the JWU Charlotte Wildcats.

Southern Indiana went 8-7 at home a season ago while going 10-20 overall. The Screaming Eagles averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 21.6 from 3-point range.

VMI went 5-10 on the road and 15-19 overall last season. The Keydets shot 42.6% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

