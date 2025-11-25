Southern Illinois visits McDaniel and Memphis

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-3) at Memphis Tigers (1-4) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Southern Illinois…

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-3) at Memphis Tigers (1-4)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Southern Illinois after Dug McDaniel scored 24 points in Memphis’ 69-68 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tigers are 1-1 in home games. Memphis is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Salukis have gone 0-2 away from home. Southern Illinois ranks fourth in the MVC with 15.8 assists per game led by Damien Mayo Jr. averaging 3.3.

Memphis makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Southern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Southern Illinois averages 83.7 points per game, 4.9 more than the 78.8 Memphis gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals. Ashton Hardaway is shooting 45.9% and averaging 8.8 points.

Quel’Ron House is averaging 18.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Salukis. Davion Sykes is averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

