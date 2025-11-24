Southern Illinois takes on Winthrop in Nashville, Tennessee

Winthrop Eagles (3-3) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (1-2) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois will face…

Winthrop Eagles (3-3) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (1-2)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois will face Winthrop at Trojan Fieldhouse at Moore Physical Education Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Southern Illinois went 4-26 overall with a 2-9 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Salukis averaged 57.7 points per game last season, 10.7 from the free-throw line and 13.5 from deep.

The Eagles have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Amourie Porter averaging 4.2.

