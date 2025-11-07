Southern Illinois takes on UMKC in non-conference matchup

UMKC Roos (1-0) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -13; over/under…

UMKC Roos (1-0) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0)

Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -13; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts UMKC in non-conference action.

Southern Illinois finished 14-19 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Salukis averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 37.1 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

UMKC went 5-13 in Summit League action and 2-12 on the road a season ago. The Roos averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.