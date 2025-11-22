Live Radio
Southern Illinois Salukis welcome the Austin Peay Governors on Sunday

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 4:54 AM

Austin Peay Governors (3-1) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-2)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Austin Peay.

Southern Illinois finished 4-26 overall last season while going 2-12 at home. The Salukis averaged 10.7 assists per game on 21.2 made field goals last season.

Austin Peay finished 6-11 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Governors allowed opponents to score 63.8 points per game and shot 41.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

