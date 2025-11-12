Southern Illinois Salukis to visit the Nevada Wolf Pack Wednesday

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) at Nevada Wolf Pack (2-0)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Southern Illinois.

Nevada went 17-16 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 19.7 bench points last season.

Southern Illinois went 7-13 in MVC play and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Salukis averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

