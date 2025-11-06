Southern Illinois Salukis to host UMKC Roos Friday

UMKC Roos (1-0) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0)
Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on UMKC.
Southern Illinois finished 14-19 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Salukis averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from beyond the arc.
UMKC went 13-20 overall with a 2-12 record on the road last season. The Roos averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.