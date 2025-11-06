Southern Illinois Salukis to host UMKC Roos Friday

UMKC Roos (1-0) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on…

UMKC Roos (1-0) at Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0)

Carbondale, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on UMKC.

Southern Illinois finished 14-19 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Salukis averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 13.1 from the free-throw line and 20.1 from beyond the arc.

UMKC went 13-20 overall with a 2-12 record on the road last season. The Roos averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.