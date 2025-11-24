Southern Illinois Salukis and the UAB Blazers meet in Jacksonville, Florida

UAB Blazers (4-2) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (3-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -2.5; over/under…

UAB Blazers (4-2) vs. Southern Illinois Salukis (3-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -2.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays UAB at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Salukis have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Southern Illinois is second in the MVC scoring 85.8 points while shooting 51.9% from the field.

The Blazers are 4-2 in non-conference play. UAB has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

Southern Illinois makes 51.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). UAB scores 17.4 more points per game (88.8) than Southern Illinois allows to opponents (71.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quel’Ron House is shooting 58.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Salukis. Drew Steffe is averaging 7.6 points.

Chance Westry is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Blazers. Jacob Meyer is averaging 15.7 points and 2.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.