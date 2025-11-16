Live Radio
Southern Illinois plays North Dakota State after House’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:42 AM

Southern Illinois Salukis (2-1) at North Dakota State Bison (2-2)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois visits North Dakota State after Quel’Ron House scored 22 points in Southern Illinois’ 86-81 overtime loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

North Dakota State finished 11-4 at home last season while going 21-11 overall. The Bison allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

Southern Illinois finished 5-7 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Salukis averaged 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

