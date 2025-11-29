Southern defeats Northwestern State 75-73

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs’ 22 points helped Southern defeat Northwestern State 75-73 on Saturday. Jacobs added five rebounds…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Michael Jacobs’ 22 points helped Southern defeat Northwestern State 75-73 on Saturday.

Jacobs added five rebounds and nine assists for the Jaguars (3-4). Fazl Oshodi scored 18 points while finishing 6 of 6 from 3-point range. Cam Amboree had 10 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Demons (1-6) were led by Micah Thomas, who posted 15 points. Northwestern State also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Willie Williams. Chris Mubiru also had 11 points and four assists.

