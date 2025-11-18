Southeast Missouri State visits Iowa after Stirtz’s 21-point outing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -24.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays Southeast Missouri State after Bennett Stirtz scored 21 points in Iowa’s 81-62 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

Iowa went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Hawkeyes shot 49.0% from the field and 38.0% from 3-point range last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 16-6 in OVC play and 8-7 on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 8.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

