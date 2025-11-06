Southeast Missouri State Redhawks travel to take on the Missouri Tigers

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-0) Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces Southeast…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Missouri Tigers (1-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces Southeast Missouri State.

Missouri went 22-12 overall with an 18-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 21-12 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Redhawks gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

___

