Southeast Missouri State Redhawks to host Evansville Purple Aces Thursday

Evansville Purple Aces at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts Evansville.

Southeast Missouri State finished 6-23 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Redhawks averaged 61.5 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

Evansville finished 7-25 overall with a 0-15 record on the road last season. The Purple Aces shot 36.2% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

