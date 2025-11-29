Southeast Missouri State hosts Lipscomb after Sargiunas’ 22-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (3-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-5) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons…

Lipscomb Bisons (3-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-5)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Southeast Missouri State after Titas Sargiunas scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 90-67 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Redhawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Bisons are 1-4 on the road. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 18.0 assists. Mateo Esmeraldo leads the Bisons with 6.9.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 77.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 78.9 Southeast Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Redhawks. Braxton Stacker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Grant Asman is shooting 53.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bisons. Ross Candelino is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

