Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Southeast Missouri State defeats…

Southeast Missouri State defeats Webster 87-41

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 10:49 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Marqueas Bell scored 15 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Webster 87-41 on Wednesday.

Bell added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Redhawks (1-2). Braxton Stacker scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Colin DeBold led the Gorloks in scoring, finishing with seven points. Webster also got six points and nine rebounds from Adam Painter.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up