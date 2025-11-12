Southeast Missouri State defeats Webster 87-41

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Marqueas Bell scored 15 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Webster 87-41 on Wednesday. Bell…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Marqueas Bell scored 15 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Webster 87-41 on Wednesday.

Bell added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Redhawks (1-2). Braxton Stacker scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Colin DeBold led the Gorloks in scoring, finishing with seven points. Webster also got six points and nine rebounds from Adam Painter.

