Southeast Missouri State and Evansville meet in non-conference showdown

Evansville Purple Aces at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State…

Evansville Purple Aces at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State and Evansville square off in non-conference action.

Southeast Missouri State finished 4-10 at home a season ago while going 6-23 overall. The Redhawks averaged 8.3 steals, 3.7 blocks and 17.2 turnovers per game last season.

Evansville finished 7-25 overall with a 0-15 record on the road last season. The Purple Aces averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 8.0 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.