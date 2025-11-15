South Florida visits Kennesaw State after Pinion’s 24-point game

South Florida Bulls (2-1) at Kennesaw State Owls (3-0) Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays…

South Florida Bulls (2-1) at Kennesaw State Owls (3-0)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays Kennesaw State after Joseph Pinion scored 24 points in South Florida’s 100-50 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

Kennesaw State finished 12-3 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Owls allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

South Florida went 2-10 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Bulls gave up 74.5 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

