South Florida tips off season at home against Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers at South Florida Bulls

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida begins the season at home against Florida A&M.

South Florida went 13-19 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 74.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.5 last season.

Florida A&M went 14-17 overall with a 4-13 record on the road a season ago. The Rattlers gave up 75.3 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

