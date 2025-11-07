South Florida takes on LIU following Mputu’s 20-point outing

Long Island Sharks (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (1-0) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes…

Long Island Sharks (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (1-0)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on LIU after L’or Mputu scored 20 points in South Florida’s 81-56 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

South Florida went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Bulls averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

LIU finished 6-24 overall with a 0-15 record on the road last season. The Sharks allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.