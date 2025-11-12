South Florida squares off against Fairfield in Las Vegas, Nevada

Fairfield Stags (2-0) vs. South Florida Bulls (2-0) Las Vegas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays Fairfield…

Fairfield Stags (2-0) vs. South Florida Bulls (2-0)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays Fairfield in Las Vegas, Nevada.

South Florida went 23-11 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

Fairfield finished 28-5 overall with a 6-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Stags averaged 17.4 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

