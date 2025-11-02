South Florida hosts Florida International for season opener

Florida International Panthers at South Florida Bulls Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida opens the season…

Florida International Panthers at South Florida Bulls

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida opens the season at home against Florida International.

South Florida finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Bulls averaged 66.0 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Florida International finished 2-9 on the road and 11-19 overall last season. The Panthers shot 44.4% from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

