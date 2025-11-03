South Florida hosts Florida A&M for season opener

Florida A&M Rattlers at South Florida Bulls Tampa, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida begins the season…

Florida A&M Rattlers at South Florida Bulls

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida begins the season at home against Florida A&M.

South Florida went 9-6 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Bulls shot 44.3% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

Florida A&M finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 4-13 on the road. The Rattlers shot 44.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

