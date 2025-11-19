South Florida faces Oklahoma State after Pinion’s 24-point outing

South Florida Bulls (3-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -4.5;…

South Florida Bulls (3-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -4.5; over/under is 181.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Oklahoma State after Joseph Pinion scored 24 points in South Florida’s 108-89 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

Oklahoma State went 17-18 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Cowboys averaged 73.0 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.1% from deep last season.

South Florida finished 13-19 overall last season while going 2-10 on the road. The Bulls averaged 74.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point distance last season.

