South Florida Bulls square off against the VCU Rams

VCU Rams (3-2) vs. South Florida Bulls (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and South Florida meet at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulls have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. South Florida ranks second in the AAC with 16.8 assists per game led by CJ Brown averaging 4.8.

The Rams have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. VCU averages 87.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

South Florida makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). VCU has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is shooting 53.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Jadrian Tracey is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 10.6 points.

