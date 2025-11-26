South Florida Bulls square off against the VCU Rams

VCU Rams (3-2) vs. South Florida Bulls (3-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under…

VCU Rams (3-2) vs. South Florida Bulls (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces VCU at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulls have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. South Florida leads the AAC with 100.0 points and is shooting 47.7%.

The Rams have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

South Florida scores 100.0 points, 28.4 more per game than the 71.6 VCU allows. VCU averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game South Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is shooting 53.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Jadrian Tracey is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

