Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » South Florida Bulls square…

South Florida Bulls square off against the VCU Rams

The Associated Press

November 26, 2025, 4:52 AM

VCU Rams (3-2) vs. South Florida Bulls (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces VCU at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulls have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. South Florida leads the AAC with 100.0 points and is shooting 47.7%.

The Rams have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. VCU ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

South Florida scores 100.0 points, 28.4 more per game than the 71.6 VCU allows. VCU averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game South Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is shooting 53.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bulls. Joseph Pinion is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Jadrian Tracey is averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up