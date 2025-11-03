South Florida Bulls begin season at home against the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers at South Florida Bulls
Tampa, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts Florida International in the season opener.
South Florida went 23-11 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Bulls shot 41.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
Florida International went 11-19 overall with a 2-9 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 14.1 from 3-point range.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
