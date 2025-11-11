South Dakota State visits Oregon after Bittle’s 25-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) at Oregon Ducks (2-0) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts South…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-1) at Oregon Ducks (2-0)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts South Dakota State after Nathan Bittle scored 25 points in Oregon’s 67-63 win against the Rice Owls.

Oregon went 25-10 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Ducks averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

South Dakota State went 4-8 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Jackrabbits averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

