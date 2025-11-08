South Dakota State visits Northern Iowa following Bond’s 23-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (2-0) at Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays South Dakota State after Leon Bond III scored 23 points in Northern Iowa’s 86-57 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

Northern Iowa went 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

South Dakota State went 20-12 overall with a 4-8 record on the road last season. The Jackrabbits averaged 79.6 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 26.1 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.