South Dakota State takes on Rice after Meyer’s 33-point outing

Rice Owls at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Rice after Brooklyn Meyer scored 33 points in South Dakota State’s 78-62 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

South Dakota State went 14-1 at home a season ago while going 30-4 overall. The Jackrabbits shot 48.2% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range last season.

Rice went 10-12 in AAC play and 2-10 on the road last season. The Owls averaged 65.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.9 last season.

