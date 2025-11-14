South Dakota State takes on Montana in Rapid City, South Dakota

Montana Lady Griz (1-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-0) Rapid City, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana Lady Griz (1-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-0)

Rapid City, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will take on Montana at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.

South Dakota State went 30-4 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from 3-point range.

Montana finished 14-18 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Lady Griz averaged 66.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

