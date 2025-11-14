Live Radio
South Dakota State takes on Montana in Rapid City, South Dakota

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:42 AM

Montana Lady Griz (1-2) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-0)

Rapid City, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will take on Montana at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.

South Dakota State went 30-4 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Jackrabbits averaged 75.7 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from 3-point range.

Montana finished 14-18 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Lady Griz averaged 66.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

