South Dakota State starts season at home against Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Merrimack in the season opener.

South Dakota State went 20-12 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Jackrabbits shot 47.2% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack finished 18-15 overall with a 3-8 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 9.5 steals, 3.8 blocks and 8.4 turnovers per game last season.

