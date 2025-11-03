Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » South Dakota State starts…

South Dakota State starts season at home against Merrimack

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Merrimack Warriors vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts Merrimack in the season opener.

South Dakota State went 20-12 overall with a 9-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Jackrabbits shot 47.2% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Merrimack finished 18-15 overall with a 3-8 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 9.5 steals, 3.8 blocks and 8.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up