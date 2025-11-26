North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-0) Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-0)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State squares off against No. 12 North Carolina at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Jackrabbits are 5-0 in non-conference play. South Dakota State averages 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 5-1 in non-conference play. North Carolina averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 26.5 points per game.

South Dakota State scores 83.0 points, 29.2 more per game than the 53.8 North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 35.1% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Meyer is shooting 61.8% and averaging 22.6 points for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Ciera Toomey is averaging 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Nyla Brooks is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

