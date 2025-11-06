South Dakota State secures 68-62 win over Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Jaden Jackson scored 20 points as South Dakota State beat Dakota State 68-62 on Thursday.
Jackson also contributed three steals for the Jackrabbits (2-0). Joe Sayler scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 8.
Nathan Ojukwu finished with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Trojans.
